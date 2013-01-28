There Are Two Currencies Now That Everyone Hates

By now you must already know the deal with the sagging Japanese yen.



Japan has a new Prime Minister who has embarked on a promise of aggressive fiscal and monetary easing in order to beat deflation.

The yen has been plummeting since November.

That’s one currency that everyone’s bearish on.

The other story, and this is just getting started in the last few weeks is the British pound.

Last week, the country came out with a negative GDP print, and people are talking about a “triple-dip” recession.

Furthermore, its new central bank chief Mark Carney is seen as being potentially aggressive in how he uses monetary policy to strengthen the economy.

At Davos this weekend, he raised eyebrows by saying that monetary policy wasn’t “maxed out.”

Those comments aren’t really that surprising, but that line does seem to be the biggest one from the conference.

Anyway, the pound is diving again today.

Here’s a longer-term chart, you can see how the pound has been doing since the beginning of the year.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.