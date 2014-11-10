The Two Australian Executives Who Went Missing In The Blue Mountains Have Been Found

Police are resuming their search this morning for two missing Bupa execs in the Blue Mountains. Image: Getty.

Two executives of health insurance company Bupa who were missing after setting off on a bushwalk in the NSW Blue Mountains on Saturday have been found.

Police resumed the search today for Chris Dalton, 57 and Paul Bates, 58, after they were last seen on 6.30am on Saturday just before they started a bushwalk at Mount Wilson, east of the Bells Line of Road.

Bupa Chief Medical Officer, Australia and New Zealand, Paul Bates. Image: Bupa.

The execs were found in a canyon at about 10am today when an SES search team made voice contact with the two men in an area in the vicinity of Du Faurs Creek.

It’s expected to take about half an hour to reach the men, due to the dense bushland in the surrounding area.

The Bupa execs were reported missing by their families when they failed to return home on Saturday night. Bates is the company’s chief medical officer and Dalton is Bupa’s medical director.

Police located their car parked in a dirt carpark next to the Mount Wilson fire shed yesterday.

Emergency services, including Blue Mountains Police, POLAIR, Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance Special Operations had been searching the rugged bushland near where the car was parked over the weekend.

