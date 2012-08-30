The Two Americans Shot In Mexico Last Week Were CIA Operatives

The CIA operatives were reportedly on their way to a military shooting range.

Photo: AP

The two Americans wounded when Mexican federal police fired on their vehicle near Mexico City last week were CIA operatives, Randal Archibald and Eric Schmitt of the New York Times report. At 8 a.m. on Friday, the Americans and a Mexican Navy captain were riding on a dirt road about 35 miles south of Mexico City in an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser with diplomatic plates.



Mexican federal police approached on trucks with mounted guns and opened fire when the black SUV attempted to evade them and return to the main highway connecting Mexico City to Cuernavaca.

Subsequently three other vehicles carrying federal police joined the chase and fired on the black SUV.

The CIA employees were taken to a hospital after being shot—one in the leg and the other in the stomach and hand—while the Mexican Navy captain suffered light bruises.

Twelve of the federal officers involved are currently detained in Mexico City.

The attack occurred in a mountainous area where drug gangs have been fighting for control since U.S.-backed marines killed drug lord Arturo Beltran Leyva there in December 2009.

SEE ALSO: 12 Mexican Cops Have Been Detained For Shooting Up A US Embassy Vehicle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.