These Ad Agency Interns Are Having A Better Monday Than You Are [THE BRIEF]

Mondays can be pretty painful. But not for these two Campbell Mithun interns. Ben Blaska and Brian Skalak made a video last week explaining why they are really digging this Monday morning. They are a part of the agency’s Lucky 13 intern group, and they were selected in part for coming up with new branding ideas for Twinkies:
Google, Foursquare, and Twitter are all getting more serious about geo-targeted ads.
Robert Downey Jr. signed on to be the HTC One spokesman in a two-year contract for a billion-dollar campaign.
VentureBeat looks at what’s wrong with mobile ads.
The IAB and Bizo’s created a downloadable poster for the “10 ways to build a B2B brand online,” which was adapted from “Building a B2B Online for Dummies.”
Jack in the Box made a really weird ad with Secret Weapon Marketing.
A small ad agency made this billboard to celebrate the Omnicom-Publicis merger.
Omnicom’s PHD is now doing the media duties for Carnival Cruises.
