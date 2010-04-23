The Twitter Wisdom Of The Top Angel Investor In Tech

There’s a reason we keep publishing posts from Hunch cofounder Chris Dixon.



First, there’s his track record.

As an angel investor, Chris put money in Skype, which was acquired by eBay, Postini, which was acquired by Google, Flarion, which was acquired by Qualcomm, Gracenote, which was acquired by Sony, and P.A. Semi, which was acquired by Apple. Successes like these are why BusinessWeek named Chris the top angel investor in tech.

But we also like Chris because he’s very opinionated — and he doesn’t keep to himself about it.

Of course, not all of Chris’s takes find their way into posts on SAI. Some of Chris’s best stuff comes out on Twitter.

So you don’t miss out on it, we’ve trolled through Chris’s Twitter account, @cdixon, found his best tweets of late, and asked him to elaborate on them in another 140 characters.

