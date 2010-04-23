The Twitter Wisdom Of The Top Angel Investor In Tech

There’s a reason we keep publishing posts from Hunch cofounder Chris Dixon.
First, there’s his track record.
As an angel investor, Chris put money in Skype, which was acquired by eBay, Postini, which was acquired by Google, Flarion, which was acquired by Qualcomm, Gracenote, which was acquired by Sony, and P.A. Semi, which was acquired by Apple. Successes like these are why BusinessWeek named Chris the top angel investor in tech.
But we also like Chris because he’s very opinionated — and he doesn’t keep to himself about it.
Of course, not all of Chris’s takes find their way into posts on SAI. Some of Chris’s best stuff comes out on Twitter.
So you don’t miss out on it, we’ve trolled through Chris’s Twitter account, @cdixon, found his best tweets of late, and asked him to elaborate on them in another 140 characters.
Chris elaborates: The social graph (Facebook) and push notification system (Twitter) should have been open protocols like SMTP, HTTP etc.
Chris elaborates: Surprising how often you see this. Actual accomplishments include building something interesting, recruiting a great team, landing a customer, etc.
Chris elaborates: Without asking me, Jigsaw lists my cell phone number that is on the donot call registry. Even if I opt out it's already spread around and I have to change my number. Everyone in tech business knows opt out isBS since only 3% over do it. (See recent FB privacy changes)
Chris elaborates: In a fast moving situation, lots of new offers coming in etc, it's perfectly legitimate for an entrepreneur to take his/her time considering options.
Chris elaborates: Video game historians usually mark the turning point with the release
of the E.T. game. Deeply terrible game.
Chris elaborates: Is it so wrong that Steve Jobs doesn't allow porn in the Apple store? He's not the government so it's not a 1st amendment issue.
Chris elaborates: Display ads are the next huge battle between Google, MSFT, FB. Just as GOOG used their anchor Google.com to build direct response advertiser base and then syndicated around the web via AdSense, so should FB with display ads. Knowing that Jimmy is friends with Sarah and they both like Justin Beiber is extremely useful for targeting display ads.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.