The Twitter Guys Are Mac, iPhone Nerds

The latest in Apple’s (AAPL) profile series of companies that use Macs: Twitter, the red-hot messaging/microblogging startup. Apple calls the profile “Twitter. Triumph of humanity.”

Like most profiles about Twitter, Apple’s writer notes Twitter’s quirky office design, corporate responsibility, and healthy eating/water situation. But, of course, Apple is also there to gawk at all the Macs that Twitter uses. (Well, what’d you expect?)

At the uniquely styled Twitter office–the top floor of an old warehouse South of Market in downtown San Francisco, where flocks of birds are appliquéd on the walls and healthy lunches are served family style–the Mac is everywhere and Apple solutions enable creativity on a daily basis. In keeping with the casual, open office theme, Twitter’s common areas are equipped with Mac mini and iMac systems, Bluetooth keyboards and mice for presentations and demonstrations, and Apple Cinema Displays. …

Among the many reasons the Twitter organisation is attracted to the MacBook and MacBook Air is their low power consumption, which reflects the company’s green ethic. “We haven’t measured our energy savings yet, but the environmentally conscious aspect of Mac systems and the fact that they are made without the harmful chemical compounds found in older PCs is very important to us and affects our buying decisions,” says [cofounder Biz] Stone. …

At Twitter, software engineers use Mac systems running the most recent version of Mac OS X. Twitter was built using software tools like Ruby on Rails, which is provided as part of Mac OS X. Lead Engineer Alex Payne notes that engineers tap into other tools such as TextMate, a friendly and powerful code editor available only for the Mac.

The Twitter guys are also loyal iPhone users, despite other phone companies’ attempts at bribery:

When it comes to availability, iPhones accommodate peoples’ needs to work remotely and stay connected with the Twitter team. Stone notes that Twitter remains loyal to iPhones even though other handset manufacturers offer them free equipment.

Read the whole thing at Apple →

