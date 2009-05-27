The Twitter Founders' favourite Tweets

Nicholas Carlson
Twitter Founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Ev Williams in a small 4x3 image

Twitter lets users save their favourite messages from other users. They’re called “favourites” and they are publicly viewable.

Valleywag went though Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Ev Williams’s and compiled them in an image we’ve pasted below. Valleywag’s Ryan Tate thinks the founders’ favourites are “crude jokes and narcissistic status updates.”

We think they’re mostly funny.

They remind us that while Twitter search may be the reason the startup’s business prospects are so bright, Twitter users are the reason the service is growing so fast.

