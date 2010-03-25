The 20 Hedge Fund Superstars Hidden Inside JPMorgan

Photo: JPM
When you think about hedge fund stars, names like Soros, Paulson, and Cohen come to mind.But did you know that JPMorgan Asset Management owns the biggest hedge fund in the world?
The bank manages around $53.5 billion that is allocated in hedge fund assets.
Of course JPM’s investment in hedge funds might be challenged by the proposals in the Volcker Rule, which ban banks from proprietary trading or investing in hedge funds and private equity funds.
Conversely, JPMorgan believes that Volcker rule or not, it won’t be an issue because these funds don’t invest proprietary money.
But it’s impossible to know how this will play out.
But either way, we wanted to introduce you to…
The hedge fund stars who run the show >
Erdoes is the CEO of JPM Asset Management.
Forbes named her the #100 most powerful woman in the world.
Bernstein is the Head-Global Fixed Income & Currency at JP Morgan. He's also an MD of JPM Asset Management.
Eigen runs a large fixed income hedge fund for Bernstein, the $5.4 billion JPMorgan Strategic Income Opportunities Fund.
Before that, Bill headed Highbridge Capital Management's Fixed Income Group.
Nuttall runs or co-runs three very large ($2 bn +) equity hedge fund strategies for JPMAM.
He's the head of JPM's Global Multi-Asset Group, meaning he is ultimately responsible for all of the funds managed by the team.
Vallee runs large convertible bond fund, JPM Global Convertibles, with Nuttall. He's the VP and manager.
He joined JPM from the French hedge fund Systeia Capital Management, part of Credit Agricole.
Frame runs alternatives business in the Private Bank.
Unrein heads JPM Alternative Asset Management, JPM's fund of funds business.
Case is the COO and Co-Head of J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management.
JPMAM, JPMorgan Asset Management, is a big business, but it only became the biggest hedge fund manager in the world because it owns Highbridge Capital Management.
In 2004, JPM bought a 55% stake in Highbridge for more than $1.3 billion. They acquired the rest in installments and completed purchase of the whole firm in 2009.
Highbridge is a hedge fund that was started in 1992 by childhood buddies Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca
They grew up five blocks from each other in Washington Heights and were roomates at a NY state university, Stony Brook.
Together the two also started Dubin & Swieca, an asset management company specializing in alternative investment strategies, in 1984.
They named their fund, 'Highbridge,' after the acqueduct in Washington Heights.
Dubin is the CEO and co-founder of Highbridge.
A few fun facts: he dated Bianca Jagger, is wed to a former Miss Sweden, shoots pheasant with NBC News's Tom Brokaw and sits on philanthropic boards with actress Gwyneth Paltrow and buyout king Henry Kravis, according to Bloomberg.
Staley and Dubin worked on the deal joining JPM and Highbridge. Soon after Henry Swieca decided to leave, Staley joined.
Update: Now Staley is the head of JPM's Investment Bank.
Builione became the COO of Highbridge after working for Goldman Sachs.
Builione is a member of the investment committee and is responsible for all infrastructure activities of the firm.
Dubin and Builione run the ~400 man strong hedge fund entirely separately from JPM along with six portfolio managers:
Vanacore has been with the company since 1992. Before that, he was a former portfolio manager for equity derivatives at Taylor and Co., the investment management division of the Bass organisation in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kapnick, who started at Goldman as the co-head of global investment banking, is also a managing partner at Highbridge and CEO of Highbridge Principal Strategies.
He started a mezzanine loan and levered loan fund (among other investment strategies at Highbridge). HPS now has almost $4 billion in credit and equity strategies.
Huttenlocher has been with Highbridge since 2002. He came from Intelligent Markets, which he founded after working for the notorious hedge fund, Long Term Capital Management, that massively blew up in 1998.
He also traded European Convertible Bonds for Citadel. Now he's a managing director and senior portfolio manager at Highbridge.
McAree, who has been with Highbridge since 2003, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Long/Short Equities group.
McAree built his hedge fund career working for Soros Fund Management (as a Managing Director) and Citadel (where he was the Director of Research of the Long/Short Diversified Fund.)
Rose was the head of JPMorgan's investment bank before he joined Highbridge's executive committee. He also teaches at Harvard Business School.
Goad worked in principal investments at Goldman Sachs before joining Moore Cap.
Despite running the biggest hedge fund operation in the world, all of them have stayed under the radar
None of them are on our list of the 28 richest billionaire hedge fund managers.
