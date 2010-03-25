The 20 Hedge Fund Superstars Hidden Inside JPMorgan

Mary Erdoes

Photo: JPM

When you think about hedge fund stars, names like Soros, Paulson, and Cohen come to mind.But did you know that JPMorgan Asset Management owns the biggest hedge fund in the world?



The bank manages around $53.5 billion that is allocated in hedge fund assets.

Of course JPM’s investment in hedge funds might be challenged by the proposals in the Volcker Rule, which ban banks from proprietary trading or investing in hedge funds and private equity funds.

Conversely, JPMorgan believes that Volcker rule or not, it won’t be an issue because these funds don’t invest proprietary money.

But it’s impossible to know how this will play out.

But either way, we wanted to introduce you to…

The hedge fund stars who run the show >





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.