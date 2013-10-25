A New Undergarment Called 'The Tweeting Bra' Sends A Tweet Each Time You Unclasp It

If you’ve ever wished you could tweet from your bra, your dreams are about to come true.

OgilvyOne Athens has designed a special high-tech undergarment that will tweet each time it is unclasped. The bra is part of Nestle Fitness’ new campaign, reports AdRants, which promotes breast cancer awareness and the need for women to perform self-examinations in an effort to keep their health in check.

Here’s how it works:

A special mechanism is hidden under the hook of our tweeting bra. Every time our bra is unhooked, it sends a signal to a cell phone, the cell phone notifies a server, and the server generates the tweet… as simple as that!

In an attempt to create buzz, you can tweet about #tweetingbra or even follow the @tweetingbra itself. Since the campaign is happening in Greece, most of the tweets are in Greek.

The tweets are supposed to remind women to get checked for breast cancer.

Here’s a video about how the tweeting bra works. There are subtitles.

