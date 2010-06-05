The Tweeter Behind BPGlobalPR: "I'll Keep Doing This As Long As BP Has A PR Department"

Photo: Twitter

The individual behind the darkly hilarious fake BP Twitter account has spoken out, under the alias “Leroy Stick.”This week, Stick published a memo to the media explaining his motivation for starting BPGlobalPR, which has now amassed more than 10 times the followers of the real BP Twitter account.



“I started @BPGlobalPR, because the oil spill had been going on for almost a month and all BP had to offer were bullshit PR statements. No solutions, no urgency, no sincerity, no nothing. That’s why I decided to relate to the public for them,” he wrote.

Today, in an interview with Advertising Age, Stick elaborates further: he says that he was mainly inspired by the ridiculous BP PR spin cycle and the general lack of hard criticism from the media he was seeing.

Stick also reveals that he’s not the sole funny man behind the clever tweets — he has a number of “hilarious writers” constantly sending in jokes.

As for what BP should do next, Stick says:

They should stop worrying about their reputation and start worrying about their real problems. No one loves BP right now, so there is no use in convincing us.

Check out the entire interview over at Advertising Age >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.