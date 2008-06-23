Nice Work, TiVo, But Here's The TV Remote We Want: No Remote

Something we missed over the weekend: A neat Gizmodo post about the evolution of the peanut-shaped TiVo (TIVO) remote control and Paul Newby, who developed it. Hat tip to TiVo. That’s a nice remote.



But we’re still waiting for the day when we’ll get to toss all of our remotes in the garbage and take advantage of the fact that we’re sitting in front of a giant, hi-def display.

How will we do that? Maybe with the help of the Hillcrest Labs Loop, one of the coolest gadgets we’ve seen, which, for whatever reason, no one’s selling yet.

What is it? Think of the Loop as a Nintendo Wii controller that operates your entire TV, and ideally, everything plugged into it. Instead of squinting at the buttons on your remote, point and click the motion-sensitive Loop at easily-read on-screen controls. It’s very cool and makes sense, and we’re hoping it’s a feature on new TVs, TiVos, cable boxes, whatever — sooner than later.

See Also: Next-Gen Remote Control Maker Hillcrest Labs Raises $25 Million

