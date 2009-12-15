The Turtle Trader Cashes In On America's Financial Angst

The Turtle Trader Micheal Covel appears to have joined the financial angst gold rush.



In addition to his blog shown to the right, which always appeared to us like nothing but a giant sales pitch for his Turtle Trader book, he has now also come out with a movie for sale.

It’s about the crisis, and the trailer doesn’t say much except that we should be confused and outraged.

We suspect that the secret to turtle trading involves developing additional cash flows around one’s trading activity.



