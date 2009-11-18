The "Tungsten-Filled Gold Bar" Conspiracy Gets Discussed On CNBC

You know the gold bugs have really gone mainstream, when conspiracy theories about tungsten-filled gold bars are discussed on CNBC.



This morning, newsletter writer Howard Ruff was asked by Joe Kernan whether Fort Knox was filled with gold ingots actually filled with tungest — a much cheaper substance of similar weight.

If you were confused about what the hell that was all about, we discussed this last month.

We’re not sure what to make of it, but, just as many people want an audit of the Federal Reserve, the gold bugs demand an audit of Fort Nox.

Here’s a paper discussing some gold conspiracies, including the tungsten one:

AEFGoldBasisIsDeadLongLiveGoldBasis



We’ll post the video when it’s available.

