The TSA took in over $42,000 in loose change at JFK Airport

Collecting loose change has been lucrative for the TSA. The agency gathered over $US600,000 last year and is on track to pick up $US1 million, if trends hold.
Much of that coin was found at New York’s JFK International, as the graphic below shows. Los Angeles International and San Francisco International rounded out the top three for the TSA’s loose-change haul.
