This video is starting to go viral on Facebook and elsewhere. It shows TSA agents in O’Hare airport searching a 3 year old boy in a body cast for explosives.



The boy was travelling with several family members to Florida for Disney World.

The video of the search includes sarcastic commentary that would be difficult to improve upon.

