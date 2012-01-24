The TSA Is Preventing Rand Paul From Speaking To Pro-Lifers

Photo: Creative Commons Flickr User Gage Skidmore

The TSA isn’t just keeping Rand Paul off the planes in Nashville, it’s keeping him from grassroots conservatives today.Rand Paul was scheduled to speak to the March for Life today, the annual pro-life demonstration on the Washington Mall, protesting the Supreme Court’s decision Roe v. Wade on its anniversary.



The annual march draws tens of thousands every year. And according to Senator Paul’s FaceBook page, he was anxious to speak to them.

Photo: Facebook

