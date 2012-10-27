The TSA Discovered 42 Guns, A Drug-Filled Grenade, And A 'Wheel Of Pain' This Week

Photo: TSA

In its Week in Review, the TSA blog ran down the list of all the weapons it confiscated from passengers during security screenings in the past seven days.Of 42 guns found, 38 were loaded.



Someone tried to bring a throwing star onto a plane; another passenger had a “wheel of pain” (pictured below).

The TSA review included a few choice quotes, likely born of frustration or unwise jokes:

After his request to have his checked bags removed from the aircraft was denied, a passenger became upset and stated that “the airline did not know if he had a bomb in his bag.”

A passenger at Las Vegas (LAS) became upset while his son’s bag was being searched and stated: “There is a bomb in there.”

TSA officers also discovered nine stun guns, several replica grenades, and a novelty grenade filled with “a green leafy substance.” The author noted: “We’re not looking for drugs, but you can guarantee the odds are in our favour of finding them if they’re stuffed in a grenade.”

