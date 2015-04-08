The TSA collected $632,000 in loose change last year

People just don’t seem to care much about loose change these days. Especially when going through security at airports. From CNBC:

In their rush to get to their destinations, travellers left $US638,142.64 in coins and currency in the bins and bowls at airport checkpoints in 2013, according to TSA data. That was almost $US107,000 more than what passengers left behind in 2012, and more than $US150,000 than 2011.

At this rate, it will only be about three years until the TSA can count on a cool million!

