Pictures on the internet aren't always what they seem -- and this photographer proves it

A Vietnamese filmmaker made a short video exposing the truth behind trendy, curated, and out-of-this-world photos on social media. The viral video, which has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube, shows how the making of these amazing pictures is usually not as glamorous as the final project.

The video might just be the cure for FOMO, which stands for the fear of missing out, a feeling that often accompanies viewing the (seemingly) adventurous lives of friends on social media platforms.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.