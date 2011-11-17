GERALD CELENTE: My Gold Account Was Emptied By MF Global

Photo: Youtube

Everyone’s buzzing about Trends Research founder Gerald Celente’s recent interview on RT America, where he railed on MF Global for taking his money and closing his positions on gold.On RT America, Celente denounces MF Global, saying he was building up collateral in his account in order to receive gold contracts due to deliver in December. But then, he received a margin call and a broker told him his money (up to 6-figures) was with the court-appointed trustee.



Celente has every right to be angry — he’s experiencing what every MF Global client (from hog farmers to hedge fund mangers) is going through. Everyone thought they were protected by law from this kind of situation, but that obviously isn’t the case.

When MF Global filed for bankruptcy, commodity accounts that had open positions were moved to new brokers, but only about 60% of the collateral to back up those trades were moved with it. That’s because once the $600 million missing from customer segregated accounts was discovered, James Giddens (the trustee) froze all client accounts. Celente’s account wasn’t emptied by Giddens, as he claims, but it is frozen and he doesn’t have access to it. And there’s a real chance he won’t be made whole, as many predict the $600 million will never be found — in which case the funds will be distributed pro rata based on claims.

No one has been able to touch the money in their MF Global accounts, and almost all the clients have pushed the blame onto Giddens for not releasing the funds. Celente does the same, but in a much more extreme manner.

What’s curious about Celente’s situation is that he said two of his positions were closed. That could’ve been because he didn’t put up more margin after his collateral wasn’t completely transferred. Another explanation could be that Celente didn’t file a claim by last Friday for open positions that were not transferred to a new broker — then his trades would’ve been liquidated.

Celente’s name and the word ‘gold’ does perk up ears, but his frustration is no different from what every other MF Global customer is going through. But maybe the chatter that Celente’s interview has generated will now give the plight of the clients the attention they need.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.