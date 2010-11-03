The Truth About Your College Degree

Yesterday, we wrote about 17 million kids who haven’t done jack with their college degrees.
What good, exactly, does a diploma do for you?
Having an undergraduate degree means more job options. It also means a few other things.
Women aren't slackers when it comes to school. They get more degrees in four years and are enrolled more than men
You only spent 15% of your college days getting a degree; the rest of the time was spent playing and sleeping (a no-brainer)
40% of US adults have a bachelor's degree, but more Canadians have graduated college than anyone else
The cost of college tuition has consistently increased faster than the overall inflation rate since 1981
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.