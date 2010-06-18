The Truth About What Interns Actually Do At These 10 Top Publications

Internships have become a hot topic over the past few months ever since the U.S. labour department started cracking down on unpaid work.



At least one publication,The Atlantic, has taken the issue seriously enough to start paying interns at the magazine (with back pay for recent internship program alums!)

And competition for newspaper and magazine internships, especially in New York City — including the unpaid ones–remains fierce. There are applications and interviews (that’s round 1, 2, and sometimes 3), and also that perennial question of, “Who do you know?”.

Basically, you’ll have to fight like a pit bull to get these jobs. So we think you’re entitled to know what they’re really like.

With summer internship season in full swing, we interviewed a handful of former interns from an array of media outlets to bring you the real scoop on what it’s like to be at the bottom of the food chain at some of the biggest media venues.

Harper's Magazine: The best unpaid slave labour you'll ever do Harper's offers full-time three to five month unpaid internships year round, and our insider tells us that most of the editorial staff were interns at some point. We're also told that there is no menial labour of the coffee-fetching variety and that the interns' work is indispensable to the index section of the magazine. The application is as intense as a college one, but the internship meets all the responsibilities and expectations it promises to provide, the former intern said, adding: 'I can't imagine a more fulfilling one at the level of work'. If you can afford to take an unpaid gig, this is a good one. InStyle: Editorial interns don't do editorial work The InStyle 9-week internship is between 8 to 10 hours a day for $10 an hour. We're told that editorial interns don't actually do any actual editorial work. But... 'The editor made sure we knew that upfront, though. I did get assigned to a little bit of fact-checking and halfway through the internship I was assigned to assist the Credits Editor with getting information for all of the clothes that appears in the magazine. Other than that, there was a lot of office work, including coffee runs (but the editor that asks is so nice and insists that you buy something for yourself as well); filing; distributing magazines; ordering and organising office supplies; putting together news clips for the editors; photocopying; and running random errands for the Managing Editor.' We're told the atmosphere was great and, 'most of the people I worked with directly were so kind, helpful, and instructive.' The bottom line: 'No one that I know of was offered a full-time job, however we were all offered the opportunity to come back in the future and do freelance work for $20/hour, which is great!' Business Week: You actually get to break news! The Businessweek internship has apparently been in flux ever since the publication became a part of the Bloomberg empire, but we're told that it looks like there will be four new interns specifically for the magazine starting this summer. We're told the Businessweek internship is a three month gig that pays $15 dollars an hour, and that it's meant to be 35 hours a week, but ends up being more like 40 to 50. For the most part interns work as writers and reporters from the start and can do around two to five stories per week. As our insider told us: 'I really enjoyed it. I got a lot of time with the editors and got to go to the important editorial meetings. I even got to break news.' Though in recent years interns were occasionally getting hired, we're told the merger with Bloomberg will definitely help the prospect of staying with the company in some capacity. Our Huffington Post insider did a four month internship, which paid $10 and hour and demanded about 40 hours a week. There was no coffee-fetching involved, but rather they were, 'posting a lot of stories, aggregating, SEO based headlines, making slideshows, coordinating with bloggers for a couple of initiatives, etc.'. The downside: 'I realise that the Huffington Post is mainly an aggregator, and though I wasn't expecting to do very much original writing -- I got frustrated with how everything was based on how many clicks a story got. Clicks ruled where a story was posted on a page, how long it stayed up or how much importance it was given. I was often frustrated by how unique visitors were far more important than the content or importance of a story.' From what we heard few interns were ever offered work and a lot of hiring was done from the outside. If, 'you're looking to stay within online journalism, the Huffington Post definitely gives you a huge boost on your resume. In terms of SEO practices and social media marketing strategies you gain a lot from here.' The bottom line: 'I liked the immediate editors I worked with, but in general I didn't enjoy working at the organisation too much.' Atlantic: Now that they've been forced to pay you, the gig will be a lot harder to get The internship at the Atlantic used to be unpaid but as of now the interns are getting paid and the magazine is doling out back pay for interns who finished their stints within the last couple of months. That's $8,000 (before taxes) for six months of work. According to our insider: 'Now that they've decided to pay interns, I'd imagine they would stricter about the number. They hired about 30 for my internship class when we started last July when they said they were going to take only 25.' Interns were assigned to various segments, with a big focus on supporting the website (lots of copy editing involved). We're also told the connections with editors are really beneficial for future work. We're told most of the staff hired in the past six months are former interns, with a lot of hires being made for the web side of the publication. The Atlantic is said to be a great learning process though space for interns writing or reporting is highly limited at best. Daily News: Reporting like it used to be (for vastly less than you'll make at McDonalds) From what we're told, an internship with the Daily News is a throwback to true shoeleather reporting ways - in a good way. As our insider put it, 'they're old school hard arse style reporters that want to make you pay your dues through putting a lot of pressure on you but in the end it's positive, and if you get hired that all goes away and you're an equal.' There's reporting from day one and the paper doesn't make any false promises about guaranteed employment. Our insider tells us that they developed a very strong relationship with the editor, and was offered to work full-time freelance after the internship ended. The internship is full-time for three months and pays $350 dollars every two weeks. 'It's gritty news reporting 101 and teaches you to talk to people that have gone through great loss.' Elle Magazine: Bitchy editors, menial work, gruelling hours, looks great on resume Sports Illustrated: Mostly fact-checking, but you get free housing! The 9-week Sports Illustrated internship through Time, Inc. is about 30 hours a week at $400/500 per week. Sports Illustrated also pays for two months of housing in NYC. Our former intern told us that the work is made up of 60 to 70 per cent fact checking, with some rare opportunities to write small items for the website. There is also some additional reporting and calling of sources. As an intern, 'You can pitch the web but pitching the magazine is almost impossible.' From what we heard, the editors and supervisors are very helpful and the internship is a really good experience. For the most part the magazine gets around interns asking to be hired by accepting undergrad students that have to go back to school in the fall. The bottom line: 'It's a really good experience, you get to talk to a lot of editors and writers. Two months is short but the pay and the benefits are great.' Foreign Affairs: No money, mostly copy-editing, some boring research (and, no, you won't get hired) An internship at Foreign Affairs in NYC is a full time unpaid gig. The work involves copy editing and research, and interns get a real feel for seeing an issue of the journal go from conception to publication. The small staff means the interns do real work and the editors are very supportive, though from what we heard there doesn't seem to be space for new hires. Based on the testimony of one past intern, an unpaid summer internship at Cosmopolitan is horrible: 'Stay away from Cosmo magazine...this was by far my worst internship experience ever. You are assigned a mentor and they are supposed to take you to lunch and discuss their position with you, my mentor never took me to lunch even after numerous complaints to the internship coordinator. Depending on who hired you, you are pretty much stuck in the closet all day making sample returns. The employees do not value the interns at all, they don't really acknowledge your existence unless they need you to photocopy or pick something up for them.' The one perk reported were free clothes and beauty products. USA Today: More unpaid slave labour and complete chaos, but kind of fun The USA Today internship is a unpaid gig that is meant to be three days a week, though as we're told it's more like 35 to 40 hours. The internship can occasionally be a lot of fun depending on what section you work for, since there's the opportunity for interviewing celebrities, but our insider tells us they were not valued at all and it's mostly something to put on your resume. The other big problem was that, 'there was no guidance and no expectations. The editors never gave me any time and the infrastructure of the paper is ridiculous, I couldn't even figure out who to pitch.' Now Check Out Which Magazines Are Doing Great This Year... 25 Magazines That Are Killing It In 2010>>

