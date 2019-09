Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Two articles in The Telegraph tell the whole story of UK austerity.First: Budget 2010: “It will be a huge help to pensionsers”



Second: Budget 2010: ‘I feel sorry for young couples and families – they will be hit hardest by VAT’

Don’t miss: What the UK emergency budget would look like here >



