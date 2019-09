The Social Network is the biggest movie going right now. Its creators say it’s a true story, too.



But is it?

Find out tonight when I go on G4’s Attack Of The Show to discuss. Here’s a promo.



Game Trailers – E3 2011 – The Loop

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.