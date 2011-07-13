The Truth About The Magazine Ad Revenue 'Recovery'

Magazine ad revenue are up 4.0% for the first six months of 2011 when compared with the same time period in 2010.



The Publishers Information Bureau reports advertisers spent $9,639,726,958 during the half year, an increase of more than $400 million.

So awesome. Except…

That figure is still way down from the highs of 2008 ($11,540,854,409) and 2007 ($11,926,873,747) or, as we like to call them, the pre-recession days when everyone traveled everywhere in towncars made of gold.

Let the good times roll?

