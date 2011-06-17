The Truth About The Economy In Two Minutes

Robert Reich describes what’s wrong with the economy in 2 minutes. His bullet points (thanks to Stephanie Kelton):



The economy doubles since 1980, but wages flat. Where did the money go…

All (or most) of the gains went to the super rich. And…

With money comes political power. Taxes on super rich slashed, revenues evaporate. This leads to…

Huge budget deficits. Middle class agitated, fights for scraps…

Middle class divided. Buying and borrowing slow. Resulting in:

Anemic recovery/economy.

This post was published at Pragmatic Capitalism.

