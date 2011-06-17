The Truth About The Economy In Two Minutes

Robert Reich describes what’s wrong with the economy in 2 minutes. His bullet points (thanks to Stephanie Kelton):
- The economy doubles since 1980, but wages flat. Where did the money go…
- All (or most) of the gains went to the super rich. And…
- With money comes political power. Taxes on super rich slashed, revenues evaporate. This leads to…
- Huge budget deficits. Middle class agitated, fights for scraps…
- Middle class divided. Buying and borrowing slow. Resulting in:
- Anemic recovery/economy.
This post was published at Pragmatic Capitalism.
