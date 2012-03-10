THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DORITO TACO: It's Delicious, But Not A Dorito

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Taco Bell’s new Nacho Cheese Dorito-shell taco is finally out.It’s one of the strangest things we’ve ever seen in the fast food world — like the Kentucky Fried Chicken Double Down sandwich.



But what does it taste like? Is it worth buying?

Check out our walkthrough of the Dorito Taco >>

Well, the short answer is that it tastes extremely cheesy. And it doesn’t taste much like a Nacho Cheese Dorito.

It was essentially a classic Taco Bell shell, with Nacho Cheese dust from a Dorito on the shell.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t absolutely delicious — both of us were decidedly pleased by the meal. Here’s why:

The shell is considerably stronger than a normal Taco Bell hard taco shell. It stays together much longer than your typical hard-shelled taco as you eat it.

It definitely feels like a Dorito. You’ll get the cheesy dust on your fingertips.

It’s dirt cheap. Each taco costs a little less than $2 (for a regular version, not a supreme) so eating three at a time like we did won’t hurt your wallet.

It still goes well with hot sauce. There isn’t a clash of flavours, so you can still customise the meal a little bit.

We’re both looking forward to the Cool Ranch variety of the taco, because it will be a more diverse set of flavours rather than doubling down on a cheesy flavour.

CORRECTION: We’ve just been informed by a Taco Bell representative that the Dorito shell taco’s shell is in fact made from the same stuff as Doritos chips.

The rep even offered an interview with one of Taco Bell’s food engineers. Who knew it took TWO YEARS to make a Dorito taco shell? Cool!

Wanted to make note of your headline and description of the shell, however. It actually IS a Doritos chip in the shape of a shell. In fact, Taco Bell has worked for nearly two years to perfect it, working with Frito-Lay to make sure it wasn’t just its original shell sprinkled with Doritos dust.

I’d love for you to talk to one of our food engineers who can walk you through exactly how we made the shell, how, indeed, it’s a Doritos chip. It’s a fascinating story. Heck: with more than 200 flavours of Doritos worldwide, and Taco Bell coming up with what’s next for the product (Cool Ranch this fall), maybe you can suggest to him your favourite flavours?

We declined the interview, but feel honored to have the opportunity:

We’ll make the correction. No need for an interview or anything. Matt and I are actually tech writers for BI. But we went to Taco Bell for lunch today and just had to write about it. All snark aside, it really was freaking delicious!

Anyway, we apologise for this error. We’re looking forward to Cool Ranch this fall!

