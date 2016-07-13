The biggest misconception many people have about wearing a beard in the summer

iStock Don’t let summer stop you from rocking your favourite hirsute look.

Summer means a fresh cut, but should it also mean a fresh shave?

Common knowledge says yes, but common knowledge isn’t always right. Even as popular as beards are now, many men shave their face hairs when the warmer months roll around, partly out of fear that having a beard will make them feel even hotter.

But fortunately for those who want to rock a summer beard, facial hair doesn’t really have these insulating properties, according to GQ.

In fact, since the beard hair forces sweat to bead closer to the skin’s surface (and stay there), beards can actually have a cooling property when the salty summer breeze blows upon your whiskers.

There are a few issues with this, however. As long as you regularly cleanse the skin under your beard, the heat-enhanced pooling moisture and trapped dirt won’t be an issue — but you do need to cleanse, or else you’ll be left with itchy and irritated skin.

Other ways to stop the summer itch include regular trimming and maintenance of your beard, as well as applying a conditioning beard oil if it’s long enough.

A summer beard is possible — it just might take a little more work.

