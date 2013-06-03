These Are The Cold, Hard Truths About Startup Life That You Never Hear

Startups are often seen as the ideal situation for students post-graduation, whether that be creating their own or simply joining an up-and-coming one.



But Alex Payne, an advisor at personal banking startup Simple, wants young programmers to be aware of the realities of startup life.

These are the truths of startup life, according to Payne:

“A startup is a just a means to an end.” It’s important to take into account what a particular startup will do for your career. For example, will a startup make meeting your goals easier or harder in the long run?

“A startup is the new office job. Startup culture is the new corporate culture.” Startups are typically thought of as being more free, open, and flexible as compared to a standard, corporate job. But after a little while, startups operate very similarly to a typical, corporate company.

“Startups are part of the system, not a rebellious wrench in the cogs.” The startup system is merely an alternative to the corporate ladder.

“Startups have an ongoing interpersonal cost.” They can take a toll on your personal life, relationships, and other facets of life.

