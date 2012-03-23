Yahoo Exec: Selling Our Ad Tech Won't Be Easy

Photo: Flickr/eBay Ink

The word is that Yahoo is looking to sell some of its ad technologies, including the Right Media Exchange.A Yahoo exec we just talked to explains.



“If you look at what we’re trying to accomplish, which is deliver value for marketers and consumers, does a platform like APT and RMX get us that much closer? The answer is probably not.”

That doesn’t mean a sale is imminent. It’d be quite an ordeal.

“This platform has been intertwined into the whole ad-serving process. It’s not like they can just rip it out and sell it real quick. People are underestimating the intricacy.”

After conversations with Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson, this source – who asked to remain anonymous as he is not an official spokesperson – says its pretty clear Thompson is not going to be rushed into any sale.

“I’ve gotten to know him well enough to know that he’s a really smart guy and a smart business man: he’s not going to get bullied. He’s not going to sell the Asian assets cheap and the same goes for RMX. He’s exploring all options.”

