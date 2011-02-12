A Few Things You Should Know About Scientology...

The New Yorker has published a devastating expose on the Church of Scientology, written by staff writer Lawrence Wright.



The article was exhaustively researched, and includes full statements and documents from both sides. It also runs more than 30 pages, so it will take you a couple of hours to read.

The article is free online, thankfully, so even non-subscribers can read it here, when you find the time.

In the meantime, we’ll share some highlights.

Wright’s article centres around the story of one of Scientology’s most famous “defectors” (former members who have quit the Church), a Hollywood screenwriter named Paul Haggis.

Haggis was a member of the Church, which he now calls a “cult,” for 34 years. He ascended through Scientology’s various spiritual “levels,” eventually rising “all the way to the top.” Two years ago, he quit in disgust, after writing a scathing public letter of resignation.

Lawrence Wright’s article reveals that the Church of Scientology has been under investigation by the FBI for “human trafficking” (essentially, slavery) for the past two years. The FBI is focusing on a Scientology “camp” in Southern California, in which an elite group of Scientologists known as the “Sea Org” toil for $50 a week.

The article describes in detail how Scientology targets and uses celebrities to raise money, recruit adherents, and spread its “technology” (teachings). And, in Scientology’s defence, it also explains why some of these celebrities swear by its teachings as a way to improve their lives.

