What It's Like To Play An Amazing Golf Course At The Bottom Of The World

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – With one golf course for every 10 thousand or so people, New Zealand has the second-most golf courses per capita of any country in the world.



Only Scotland has more – and its people invented the game.

This past Saturday, I played one of the country’s most beautiful courses – Gulf Harbour Country Club, which is stitched to a rocky peninsula 30 minutes outside of Auckland.

I didn’t keep my scorecord, but I’m confident I turned in something below 200.

You might think this traumatized me, but as a second year golfer trying to break 100 on flat, wide-open tracks in New York, it felt like a tremendous feat.

Saturday’s wind is why.

Blowing 40 knots, it would take my drives – even the infrequent, straight ones – and run them high into the sky, halt their forward progress, and then fire them in a sudden shooting arc to the right, the left, or anywhere but the fairway.

And then, my ball was never still on the greens. Even as I watched others putt, it would just sit there and quiver in the wind.

In the end, however, the horrific wind was a blessing.

Usually, I start my rounds with a charge – a run of pars and bogeys – only to inevtiably melt down toward the end of the front nine. It always crushes me with disappointed expectations. Then it takes me a couple holes to get my spirits back up enough to appreciate the outdoors and the simple good fortune of being able to whack a ball around for fun.

On Saturday, the wind beat all hope out of me by tee shot number two.

So, basically, I had all day to appreciate the course.

And what a course it was.

