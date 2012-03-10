Here's The Truth About Paying More For A Fridge You Can Drink From

Photo: Flickr/22032337

There’s something to be said about getting your fill of fresh water straight from your refrigerator.Sure, the added luxury may cost a bit more on the front-end (and replacing those filters each year doesn’t come cheap either), but it’s worth the convenience – right?



Not exactly, according to Consumer Report’s Daniel DiClerico:

“If you do require filtered water, having it come out your refrigerator dispenser is a nice convenience. However, in the past we have found some refrigerator filters to be so-so at removing impurities…

And so, if you’re concerned about the presence of serious contaminants in your home’s water, like arsenic for example, you might want to consider a more robust filtration system, such as reverse-osmosis.”

The argument makes sense, but there’s no denying that sticking with water sourced from a sink filtration system or a fancy fridge is still a cheaper option than carting in cases of bottled water each week.

If you’re in the market for a new fridge, now probably isn’t the best time to hit the aisles at Sears. LifeHacker slates autumn months as the best time of year to score deals on appliances. That’s when showrooms roll out new lines and slash prices on last season’s stock.

Then again, you could always ditch the things altogether. Designer Jihyun Ryou provides some innovative ways to keep basic food fresh without appliances, like using the “sink or swim” trick to test eggs for freshness (sinkers are fresh) and storing them on shelves.

See Consumer Report’s guide to buying water filter systems if you’re looking for low-cost alternatives to fancy fridges.

