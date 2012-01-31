THE TRUTH ABOUT OCCUPY DAVOS: Lots Of Grievances, Few Answers

Photo: Flickr/JUSO Schweiz

I couldn’t leave Davos last week without visiting the igloos.Which igloos?



The Occupy Davos igloos–the ones some protesters built to protest the World Economic Forum.

Those igloos captivated the international news leading up to the conference, so a lot of people at the conference knew about them. But no one seemed to know where they were.

Eventually, on Friday, a couple of other journalists and I found someone who thought they knew, and we headed off in that general direction. A mile or so up the road, across the train tracks, near some ski condos, after a few wrong turns, we eventually found them.

And after we’d checked out the igloos, we talked for a while with the protester who came over to greet us, Edward Sutton of Minnesota.

We asked him what they were protesting. He had some clear answers for that.

We asked him what the world would look like if he and the rest of the protesters could redesign it however they wanted.

He didn’t have any clear answers for that.

And that led one of us to remark that this sounded a lot like the conversations he had been having at the World Economic Forum up the road: Lots of grievances, few answers.

Which led me, at least, to stick with the view I’ve held since the beginning of the Occupy movement: Yes, there are serious problems to solve. And, yes, capitalism is the worst economic system on the planet–except for all the others.

