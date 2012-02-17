The Truth About Netflix's First Original Show: It's Terrible

Netflix has the entire first season of its premier original series, “Lilyhammer,” online now.
The show tells the story of Frankie the Fixer, whose mob past gets him relocated to Lillehammer, Norway through the witness protection program.
But the question is, is it any good?
Well, first off, “Lilyhammer” is incredibly goofy.
Steve van Zandt’s a talented actor, but his character’s a stereotype to the point that it’s not all that funny. And though the show (and the snow) looks nice, the first episode was dull and poorly written.
Let’s put it this way: the 45-minute-long show focuses on avenging a sheep. It’s just so silly, and though it serves to set up a bunch of future plot points, none of them are intriguing enough to get us watching again. One episode was enough.
It seems like a bad idea for Netflix’s first original series to be this peculiar and over-the-top, which makes it less accessible than it might be had they played it straight. But at least there are a few more shows coming down the road, including Kevin Spacey’s “House of Cards” and the rebooted “Arrested Development.”
If you want to watch the show, skip our storyboard, which has some major spoilers. Otherwise, click through to see how “Lilyhammer” looks and what happens in the first episode.
Frankie, now known as Giovanni Henriksen, goes to begin his new life. He beats up an annoying kid on the train, impressing this mother and her kid.
Frankie has a ton of money, because he's a mobster, so of course he does. He hides it in a pizza box.
Apparently, Frankie's really good at languages, because by the end of the episode, just from listening to tapes, he can understand Norwegian.
Frankie tries to bribe the county clerk who helps people get jobs to let him start a bar. The clerk, named Johansen, is not happy. He's also a goofball.
Going for a drive in his electric car, Frankie comes across a sheep. This is the most important part of the episode.
Frankie takes the sheep home — recognise its owner? Of course you do — it's the woman from the train.
Frankie suggests they go avenge the sheep. But the police chief from earlier orders them not to. Frankie doesn't care. They march off into the woods and he kills the wolf with a pistol.
On their way back — he went with two townspeople from his job-searching class — they run into the police chief. Frankie gets away with it, because people are afraid of him.
Also, they broke into Johansen's cabin after they killed the wolf, and it turned out that he had pictures of himself with underage girls. So Frankie blackmails him.
