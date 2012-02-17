The Truth About Netflix's First Original Show: It's Terrible

Netflix has the entire first season of its premier original series, “Lilyhammer,” online now.



The show tells the story of Frankie the Fixer, whose mob past gets him relocated to Lillehammer, Norway through the witness protection program.

But the question is, is it any good?

Well, first off, “Lilyhammer” is incredibly goofy.

Steve van Zandt’s a talented actor, but his character’s a stereotype to the point that it’s not all that funny. And though the show (and the snow) looks nice, the first episode was dull and poorly written.

Let’s put it this way: the 45-minute-long show focuses on avenging a sheep. It’s just so silly, and though it serves to set up a bunch of future plot points, none of them are intriguing enough to get us watching again. One episode was enough.

It seems like a bad idea for Netflix’s first original series to be this peculiar and over-the-top, which makes it less accessible than it might be had they played it straight. But at least there are a few more shows coming down the road, including Kevin Spacey’s “House of Cards” and the rebooted “Arrested Development.”

If you want to watch the show, skip our storyboard, which has some major spoilers. Otherwise, click through to see how “Lilyhammer” looks and what happens in the first episode.

