The Truth About Mitt Romney's Illegal Immigration Problem

Perry’s not the only major GOP candidate whose state provides benefits to illegal immigrants, Romney’s Massachusetts does too.



Mitt Romney and Rick Perry have been firing at each other over illegal immigration. Romney pummelled Perry in debates over the state of Texas giving children of illegal immigrants in-state tuition rates. And Perry tried–and failed–to make an old Romney landscaper-scandal stick.

But the Los Angeles Times reports that Romney’s Massachusetts made state-funded medical aid available to illegal immigrants through a program called, “Health Safety Net.” This will anger GOP primary voters exactly as Perry’s in-state tuition scandal did, while reminding them of Romneycare. The Times reports:

The Massachusetts healthcare law that then-Gov. Mitt Romney signed in 2006 includes a program known as the Health Safety Net, which allows undocumented immigrants to get needed medical care along with others who lack insurance.

Uninsured, poor immigrants can walk into a health clinic or hospital in the state and get publicly subsidized care at virtually no cost to them, regardless of their immigration status.

The Romney team is trying to say that subsidized health-care for illegal immigrants only resulted from regulations written after Romney had left office.

Expect Perry and other candidates angling for the anti-Mitt vote to bring this up often.

