The Truth About Long-Term Unemployment In America

An up-and-coming commercial real estate lender in Southern California, Duterte averaged deals worth $10-15 million. Duterte had worked in the industry since 1987 for companies like Freddie Mac, Chinatrust Bank USA, and Wells Fargo. But he was in the first round of layoffs at the First Bank of Beverly Hills in January, 2008.

At first Duterte saw unemployment as a chance to work full-time on an online dating app he was developing. But after attending an economic forum that opened his eyes to the coming recession, Duterte realised it was a bad time to be fundraising. It was also a bad time to be looking for a banking job. He turned his attention instead to starting a non-profit networking site.

'If banking was going to be difficult for the next 3-to-4 years I had to reinvent myself.'

Duterte kept one eye open for banking jobs, but nothing opened up. The longer he was out of the industry the harder it was to return.

'People laid off in the first round of a recession are the last people to reenter the job market.'

'The first year was OK because I had saved 25 per cent of my income. Second year I put everything into storage and moved back to my parents, or I was sleeping on couches; a few days here a few days there, a mobile nomad. After the 99 weeks was over I started living off savings. After savings ran out, I started living on my 401K. Last 9 months I've been drawing down on my 401k taking $3,000 a month. It will be depleted in 2.5 more months.'

Duterte is almost out of money, but he's optimistic that his newest startup, a social media marketing firm, will take off as the economy improves.

'I could have gone to a bank and been a teller and moved up--that could have been a smart move, but I knew that commercial real estate would take many years to improve. At that point working a $10 an hour job waiting for the banking sector to improve sounded like a bad idea. The entrepreneur route is the way I wanted to go. If the economy would just stay the course then I'll be fine. If the economy turns then I'm fucked again and at that point people are going to say you should have taken that lower job as a teller.'