THE TRUTH ABOUT LEBRON JAMES: Big Hat, No Cattle

So we gather LeBron James has bought out ESPN to announce his new employer tonight.



Big whoop.

Our general sense of LeBron can be summed up as follows:

Big Hat, No Cattle.

Why?

We’re not die-hard basketball fans, so everything we know about LeBron filters through to us from more general information sources.

Most of what we know about LeBron comes from his sneaker commercials and all the other non-stop marketing chatter around him, which started before he ever took a shot in the NBA

As far as we can tell, LeBron doesn’t seem to have lived up to whatever potential he was supposed to have had (His team hasn’t won)

As far as we can tell, LeBron is clearly no Michael Jordan (Michael Jordan’s teams actually won)

As far as we can tell, LeBron doesn’t even seem to a Kobe Bryant (Kobe’s teams won)

If LeBron were half as valuable as the hype around him suggests, we have to believe that his team would have won.

This whole ESPN charade just underscores our general feeling about LeBron.

So, by all means, go ahead and explain to us that the reason LeBron’s team never wins is that the Cleveland Cavaliers suck. To which we will respond: The Chicago Bulls used to be the laughingstock of the NBA…until Michael Jordan arrived.

Michael Jordan deserved his otherworldy reputation–because he DELIVERED. As far as we can tell, LeBron James hasn’t delivered anything except advertising.

So, good luck, LeBron, whoever your next employer is.

Should we expect that, someday, in addition to being a marketing genius, you might actually carry your team to victory?

