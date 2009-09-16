The Truth About How People Use Twitter

Ever wonder how most people use Twitter?



Thanks to research by Harvard Business School’s Bill Heil and Mikolaj Piskorski, now you know:

Women account for 55% of all accounts (in contrast to other social networks, which are male-dominated)

Tweets from men are more widely read.

Men and women tweet at about the same rate, which is to say hardly at all.

Just 10% of users account for 90% of all tweets

75% of users hardly ever tweet at all.

The median number of tweets is one (1).

In most social networks, everyone’s attention is on women. But on Twitter, men have 15% more followers.

Men are twice as likely to follow other men as to follow women. Women also follow more men, but by a smaller margin. Men were also more likely to include links to photos or articles. “Women actually say things, guys give references to other things,” the researchers say.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.