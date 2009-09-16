The Truth About How People Use Twitter

Nick Saint
Ever wonder how most people use Twitter? 

Thanks to research by Harvard Business School’s Bill Heil and Mikolaj Piskorski, now you know:

  • Women account for 55% of all accounts (in contrast to other social networks, which are male-dominated)
  • Tweets from men are more widely read.
  • Men and women tweet at about the same rate, which is to say hardly at all.
  • Just 10% of users account for 90% of all tweets
  • 75% of users hardly ever tweet at all.
  • The median number of tweets is one (1).

In most social networks, everyone’s attention is on women. But on Twitter, men have 15% more followers.

Men are twice as likely to follow other men as to follow women. Women also follow more men, but by a smaller margin. Men were also more likely to include links to photos or articles. “Women actually say things, guys give references to other things,” the researchers say.


