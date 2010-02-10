The Truth About Google Buzz: It's Late, Boring, And Lame

Google just unveiled its most ambitious attempt to build a social networking site, called Google Buzz.

What is it?

Part email, part Facebook, part Twitter, part Friendfeed, part Foursquare.

You can “follow” people, share stuff like links and photos, add comments, “check in” from locations, and see what your friends are Buzzing.

Like many Google products, it appears to be nicely engineered and has a clean design.

But like many Google services, it lacks any imagination or compelling reasons to use it. (Starting with the name, a rip-off from Yahoo.) As a result, it’s probably not a threat to any of the services it’s trying to disrupt.

The biggest site that it will compete with is obviously Facebook, but also Twitter, and on mobile phones, apps like Facebook and Foursquare.

But 400 million people are already happily using Facebook, and tens of millions (or hundreds of thousands) are using the other services.

Why would they switch to this Google service when there are no compelling reasons to do so?

And if Google isn’t going to actually kill Facebook with this thing, what’s the point?

