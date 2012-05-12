THE TRUTH ABOUT GOLD

Photo: Eric Platt/Business Insider

After an amazing run that lasted over a decade, gold has been a major laggard this year.And lately it has been particularly weak. But it remains the subject of an intense amount of fascination, both in terms of the investment prospects, and as a subject of political and historical debate.



So we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to gold: Its history, its performance, what moves it, and what it might do next.

