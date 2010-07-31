Reuters



Enough! Here’s the truth about Facebook revenues, user numbers, and its IPO plans.We’ve heard from a source who would know that 2010 revenues will come in between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. People say Facebook’s 2010 revenues will be $1 billion to $1.1 billion because an interviewer recently put those numbers to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and he said “estimates are not so far off in either direction that it’s causing us any pain, so we feel no need to correct it.” The truth is Facebook wants to keep this bar low and easy to clear.

Facebook could very well have far more than 500 million users. For one, 500 million is how many “monthly active” users they say they have. For another, Facebook freely admits it sandbags user-number announcements to keep expectations low enough to exceed them.

Facebook will not go public for a very long time – and it might not ever. A source told us in March that an IPO could be 36 months away. Even when Facebook does IPO, it will be less like most public companies and more like a private company with some non-voting shares available to the public.

In the clip below, Facebook Effect author David Kirkpatrick explains why a Facebook IPO might not ever happen:

