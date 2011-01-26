THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS: "Unboxing" The Swag Bag

Before we begin, two quick confessions.



First, I’m in a massive hurry, because I’ve got to rush off to the Congress centre because the morning sessions are about to begin.

Second, I am having a weird problem adjusting to the time zone and I’m going to sleep on New York time (4 AM Europe time) and waking up on Europe time (7AM Davos time) and I’ve done this for three days in a row now, so my coherence may quickly begin to deteriorate.

(I’m still glad I stayed up last night, though, because I had one of those serendipitous “Davos moments,” as an old hand describes them, and met Captain “Sully” Sullenberger in the lobby of my hotel.)

In any event, when you arrive at Davos, just as when you arrive at most conferences, you get a swag bag.

Let’s see what’s in it. (Apologies again for the crappy pictures, brought to you by iPhone 3GS.)

