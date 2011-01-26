The celebrities begin to arrive…



I introduced self to Arthur S outside hotel. Had never met him. A quick horrified jolt of recognition but then charming. NYT fine now, btw

Wahey! Train moving — and, better, moving forwards rather than back towards Munich! Only 90 minutes delayed.

Mr. Sulzberger’s companion (wife?) is absolutely fabulous, btw. 6-ft tall, radiant. And friendly! And Arthur himself looking quite sharp.

And we’re off! Mercedes van from Munich to Davos. Almost shared ride w/ Arthur Sulzberger, which would have been awkward to say least.

Train hasn’t moved in over an hour, and no one seems to be in any rush to get restarted. I have a feeling this is going to be a long day.

RT @umairh: RT @mattbish: Does anyone trust Davos Man? My first #WEF11 post for @theeconomist: http://econ.st/eSfvTB (very nice. time to reboot.)

New @businessinsider widget allows you to follow everything @felixsalmon says on way to Davos http://read.bi/f8uta5 (and others!)

@TheStalwart vs @hblodget on #Davos http://yfrog.com/gzk8hhj

THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS: It’s Just Like High School! http://read.bi/gnPnDQ

Here are the first installments: THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS: How To Get Invited http://read.bi/dZfN2L

OK, Schmidt still droning on at DLD, but focus is shifting to Davos. Time to launch the TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS…

I spoke too soon, my efficient Swiss train has just come to an abrupt halt outside Eichenau. Prognosis uncertain. Eek. @foxjust

felixsalmon 1 hour ago

Eric Schmidt says he’ll be at Google another 10 years, and that they’ll be better than the last 10 years. NFW… http://read.bi/gRefnR

hblodget 1 hour ago

@Reuters_Davos a good start, but it’s much more complex than that, with various dots and stripes and things. We need @daschles to weigh in!

felixsalmon 1 hour ago

Google will hire 1000+ people in Europe this year — Eric Schmidt at DLD http://read.bi/fBuLYe

hblodget 1 hour ago

RT @Phillip_Blond: RT @eChurchBlog: @Michael_Merrick @Phillip_Blond Hi Guys you’ve been kindly retweeting but your links are failing, … http://tmi.me/5TaT0

RT @EconBizFin: Britain’s unexpected fall in GDP and the dilemma it poses for the government http://ow.ly/3JJg1

mattbish 1 hour ago

It’s time to start thinking of Jan Schakowsky as the big deal political leader she’s become. And not just for this: http://huff.to/f8FK0A

ariannahuff 1 hour ago

Just landed in Zurich airport en route to Davos, where I’ll be reporting for the NYT DealBook and carrying the bags of @andrewrsorkin.

Does anyone trust Davos Man? My first #WEF11 post for @theeconomist: http://www.economist.com/blogs/newsbook/2011/01/davos_diary_1

mattbish 1 hour ago

@foxjust I reckon with all the snow I’m probably much better off anyway with a comfy seat and wifi. See you up the hill!

Philanthrocapitalist is Australian of the Year! Looking forward to talking about philanthrocapitalism there in March http://bit.ly/f2hhPu

mattbish 1 hour ago

RT @GCFtalk: Ghandour: entrepreneurs have a duty to go out of their comfort zone to work on building a sustainable society #gcf2011

RT @girlinterruptin: Is double dip upon us? http://bbc.in/g4ck05 – growth contraction in 4th quarter of 2010

mattbish 2 hours ago

RT @NicoleLapin: 99ers hit a new milestone- 1.4 million people have been of work for 99 weeks (the limit for unemployment benefits)- about to hit on Morn Joe

Munich-St Margrethen-Landquart-Davos Platz (@ München Hauptbahnhof w/ 3 others) http://4sq.com/gSKJAP

Nouriel 2 hours ago

RT @umairh: Like I keep saying, *there’s no recovery because it’s not a recession*. UK economy shrinks, USA up next. http://bit.ly/fhVSep

mattbish 2 hours ago Swiss Alps on the way to Davos http://yfrog.com/gzozfjwj

Please plug my books in absentia! RT @casinclair Parag Khanna – who travels as much as me – up next. Makes first YGL book plug of the day!

mattbish 2 hours ago

RT @shepleygreen: Come and join a discussion about ‘The Road From Ruin’ at the Martin School, Oxford Uni on 3rd Feb: http://bit.ly/gar643

mattbish 2 hours ago

RT @felixsalmon: RT @Jason: WOW: Department of Treasury using @secondmarket to sell Citigroup shares – http://jc.is/e0ZsTQ #DLD11

RT @laureltouby: Challenge: how to connect public w/ capitalism in a way that’s not the farce that exists today: Matthew Bishop (Economist) #DLD2011

mattbish 2 hours ago

RT @laureltouby: Basically FB’s move was game-changing. But big mistake was using Goldman, says Matthew Bishop. Called too much attention to the situation.

RT @hblodget: Wow. Thanks, Felix! RT @felixsalmon: Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11

James Murdoch is giving time-spent-reading statistics for the Times and Sunday Times on the iPad. Is News Corp getting that data from Apple?

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

RT @patrickbernau: @mattbish: We have not solved the problem of including the public into capital markets without creating a disaster. #dld11

RT @felixsalmon: @mattbish to @hblodget: “I’m sorry to bring this up, Henry, but there were all these analysts in the dot-com bubble…” #DLD11

Just arrived at Zurich airport on the way to Davos. Plane was filled with machers.

I’m not sure this is true RT @florianguessgen: James Murdoch on The Daily: “Ultimately, it will succeed or fail on the journalism itself”

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

@randizuckerberg It was amazing! (I was in a singing group in college, so I know how hard it is…)

hblodget 3 hours ago

Wow. Thanks, Felix! RT @felixsalmon: Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11

James Murdoch: We’re going to see how pricing models develop on the iPad, “whether or not we bundle other things

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

One thing I’ll say about James Murdoch, he has an excellent tailor.

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

“Many investors in the stock market don’t care about CEO’s stratgy. Most are just computer-based trades.” Barry Silbert #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

@LindaTischler Your Tweets from #DLD11 are terrific!

“Avg hold time of a stock in 1970 was 5 yrs. Now it’s 3 months. Now buyers only care about earnings for next quarter.” Barry Silbert #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

Investor says, “get out of my way, let me buy what I want.” Market crashed. Now says, “where was the regulation?” Henry Blodget #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

How do we connect the public with capitalism unlike the farce that is the way we do it now? Matthew Bishop, Economist #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

@mattbish to @hblodget: “I’m sorry to bring this up, Henry, but there were all these analysts in the dot-com bubble…” #DLD11

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

RT @LindaTischler: Silbert: investors have to pass “worthy investor” test before they can get in. SecondMarket did $400M in 2010. #DLD11

Barry Silbert #SecondMarket tells story of staring company. An ex-Facebook employee 2 yrs. ago wanted to buy a car. #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

RT @HLMorgan: Jeffries David Liu says IPO activity should rise as the PE multiples rise for internet companies. #DLD11

RT @Jason: WOW: Department of Treasury using @secondmarket to sell Citigroup shares – http://jc.is/e0ZsTQ #DLD11

David Liu of Jefferies, “2008-2010, only 6 US based Internet companies went public. Most IPO’s in emerging market.” #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago

Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11

felixsalmon 3 hours ago

Henry Blodget asks, what is going on with the IPO, why are no companies going public – panel on where is the money @ #DLD11

Bill_Gross 3 hours ago I am off to Davos for the WEF

Nouriel 4 hours ago

#DLD11 Session on Social Graph Business Models: BranchOut, FamilyBuilder, Badoo, Accel. Photo of Session: http://bit.ly/g1KASS

@foxjust but “stirbt irgendwo eine Seele” is much more poetic, nicht wahr?

felixsalmon 4 hours ago

Pete Cashmore #Mashable, “Great new world of brands connecting to users – How will companies scale to 1m questions a day?” #DLD11

Bill_Gross 4 hours ago

RT @guy: Apple Aims To Take NFC (Near Field Communications) Mainstream. This could be HUGE http://tcrn.ch/dNb4aU

RT @pedromiramis: Pete Cashmore #Mashable.com Biggest problem of traditional brands is that they are so faceless and emotionless #DLD11

RT @LindaTischler: @PeteCashmore says he’s online 18 hrs/day, gets 40K tweets/day. It’s tough to scale and keep personal. #DLD11

Jeff Pulver, “should brands have feelings?” Pete Cashmore, “Brands should show emotion – that will help us connect with them.” #DLD11

Ford paid MysteryGuitarMan to drive their car & told him that he could say anything about it that he wants. Good or bad. #DLD11

Jeff Pulver, “We are living in an era where you can cash in on your clout.” MysteryGuitar man was paid to drive a Ford and Tweet. #DLD11

Jeff Pulver, “Every company should not only have a Chief Marketing Officer, they should have a Chief Listening Officer.” #DLD11

Jeff Pulver, “Today, brands are being spoken about & if they are not listening, their competition is.” #DLD11

RT @rafat: I had an epiphany: Pete Cashmore and Ashton Kutcher is the same person. #dld11 http://yfrog.com/gzr6mrfj

MysterGuitarMan is on Humanization of Brands Panel but wearing sunglasses indoors in dimly lit room. #DLD11

Joe Penna, MysteryGuitarMan, 230m people have seen his videos, he’s a one-man brand, on panel with Jeff Pulver at #DLD11

Jeff Pulver leading session on the humanization of brands. We are living in a world where companies can no longer hide behind logos. #DLD11

What is it about hotel breakfast buffets that the only thing you really want – coffee – is the only thing that isn’t self-service?

felixsalmon 6 hours ago

RT @justinjkang: Worth reading! RT @acumenfund: Luminaries discuss what #philanthropy may look like in 100 years time: http://ow.ly/3Jhzf (via @mattbish)

RT @theeconomist: Decision against Rahm Emanuel’s mayoral run: This is Chicago, & not even the Rahmfather is immune from the ridiculous http://econ.st/dIMYK6

Can you write an English version?! RT @alexsmoli Blog on #DLD11 panel with @randizuckerberg @mattbish & @chrishughes – http://bit.ly/ijHQaH

RT @grossdm: Pre-davos preparations commencing: practicing earnest nod; loading up on fruits and vegetables, which I won’t see until return

Surowiecki warns against investing in Chinese small caps. I’m very unclear who this column is aimed at. http://nyr.kr/dTICGQ

felixsalmon 14 hours ago

too late! RT @jamenta: @ariannahuff pack light

About to take off for a seven hour flight to Zurich and then a two hour drive to Davos

@amonck Adrian, thanks. I featured the comment. We’d be glad to publish the whole article, if you like (and anything by WEF)

Tino Sehgal, on panel with me @ #DLD11 “How can I narrow the gap between what I say and what I do?” referring to his enviro impact.

@tone_def mine did, it was called “Rugby”.

Chicago ballots are being printed tonight, without Rahm’s name: http://bit.ly/fJhuMx

Microsoft now distributing talking points on how to sell companies on Windows slates instead of the iPad http://read.bi/gUEvOL

@teedubya Thanks so much 4 the compliments on the solar talk-I really appreciate it.Solar 4 the planet has been a dream of mine 4 long time!

Such a very English phrase, ‘Thank you very much, I’m not interested’: http://bit.ly/eEFdun

This @rachelsterne, NYC’s new chief digital officer, is from Dobbs Ferry. So is Mark Zuckerberg. One more and we have a story! #rivertown

RT @m_delamerced The tweets from @MayorEmanuel are the best thing on the Internet right now.

Same here (except Blackberry) RT @hblodget Munich hotel Bayerischer Hof charges $40 a day for wifi. Connection so bad must tweet from iPhone

RT @beadony: #philanthropy in the next 100 years? Surely, Gates & health http://t.co/6YVzFC3 cc @mattbish @shepleygreen

Munich hotel Bayerischer Hof is charging me outrageous ~$40 a day for wifi. And connection sucks so bad I have to send this from iPhone

And what #philanthropy will be talked about in 100 years time? @shepleygreen and I nominate #impactinvesting: http://bit.ly/hFkV7y

@mccarthyryanj @__phlox @marketshot @jacobwe “Davos is about sharing strategies and visions to inform decision making”. So that’s a no, then

The most daring act of #philanthropy of the last 100 years? @shepleygreen and I nominate Ted Turner. What do you think? http://bit.ly/gN2j3l

Nouriel 20 hours ago

felixsalmon 20 hours ago

felixsalmon 20 hours ago First European trip of the year: for the next two weeks in Milan, Davos/WEF, London, Moscow.

