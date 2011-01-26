The celebrities begin to arrive…
I introduced self to Arthur S outside hotel. Had never met him. A quick horrified jolt of recognition but then charming. NYT fine now, btw
hblodget 11 minutes ago
Wahey! Train moving — and, better, moving forwards rather than back towards Munich! Only 90 minutes delayed.
felixsalmon 15 minutes ago
Mr. Sulzberger’s companion (wife?) is absolutely fabulous, btw. 6-ft tall, radiant. And friendly! And Arthur himself looking quite sharp.
hblodget 18 minutes ago
And we’re off! Mercedes van from Munich to Davos. Almost shared ride w/ Arthur Sulzberger, which would have been awkward to say least.
hblodget 21 minutes ago
Train hasn’t moved in over an hour, and no one seems to be in any rush to get restarted. I have a feeling this is going to be a long day.
felixsalmon 23 minutes ago
RT @umairh: RT @mattbish: Does anyone trust Davos Man? My first #WEF11 post for @theeconomist: http://econ.st/eSfvTB (very nice. time to reboot.)
mattbish 1 hour ago
New @businessinsider widget allows you to follow everything @felixsalmon says on way to Davos http://read.bi/f8uta5 (and others!)
hblodget 1 hour ago
@TheStalwart vs @hblodget on #Davos http://yfrog.com/gzk8hhj
felixsalmon 1 hour ago
THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS: It’s Just Like High School! http://read.bi/gnPnDQ
hblodget 1 hour ago
Here are the first installments: THE TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS: How To Get Invited http://read.bi/dZfN2L
hblodget 1 hour ago
OK, Schmidt still droning on at DLD, but focus is shifting to Davos. Time to launch the TRUTH ABOUT DAVOS…
hblodget 1 hour ago
I spoke too soon, my efficient Swiss train has just come to an abrupt halt outside Eichenau. Prognosis uncertain. Eek. @foxjust
felixsalmon 1 hour ago
Eric Schmidt says he’ll be at Google another 10 years, and that they’ll be better than the last 10 years. NFW… http://read.bi/gRefnR
hblodget 1 hour ago
@Reuters_Davos a good start, but it’s much more complex than that, with various dots and stripes and things. We need @daschles to weigh in!
felixsalmon 1 hour ago
Google will hire 1000+ people in Europe this year — Eric Schmidt at DLD http://read.bi/fBuLYe
hblodget 1 hour ago
RT @Phillip_Blond: RT @eChurchBlog: @Michael_Merrick @Phillip_Blond Hi Guys you’ve been kindly retweeting but your links are failing, … http://tmi.me/5TaT0
mattbish 1 hour ago
RT @EconBizFin: Britain’s unexpected fall in GDP and the dilemma it poses for the government http://ow.ly/3JJg1
mattbish 1 hour ago
It’s time to start thinking of Jan Schakowsky as the big deal political leader she’s become. And not just for this: http://huff.to/f8FK0A
ariannahuff 1 hour ago
Just landed in Zurich airport en route to Davos, where I’ll be reporting for the NYT DealBook and carrying the bags of @andrewrsorkin.
peterlattman 1 hour ago
Does anyone trust Davos Man? My first #WEF11 post for @theeconomist: http://www.economist.com/blogs/newsbook/2011/01/davos_diary_1
mattbish 1 hour ago
@foxjust I reckon with all the snow I’m probably much better off anyway with a comfy seat and wifi. See you up the hill!
felixsalmon 1 hour ago
Philanthrocapitalist is Australian of the Year! Looking forward to talking about philanthrocapitalism there in March http://bit.ly/f2hhPu
mattbish 1 hour ago
RT @GCFtalk: Ghandour: entrepreneurs have a duty to go out of their comfort zone to work on building a sustainable society #gcf2011
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @girlinterruptin: Is double dip upon us? http://bbc.in/g4ck05 – growth contraction in 4th quarter of 2010
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @NicoleLapin: 99ers hit a new milestone- 1.4 million people have been of work for 99 weeks (the limit for unemployment benefits)- about to hit on Morn Joe
mattbish 2 hours ago
Munich-St Margrethen-Landquart-Davos Platz (@ München Hauptbahnhof w/ 3 others) http://4sq.com/gSKJAP
felixsalmon 2 hours ago
Nouriel 2 hours ago
RT @umairh: Like I keep saying, *there’s no recovery because it’s not a recession*. UK economy shrinks, USA up next. http://bit.ly/fhVSep
mattbish 2 hours ago
Nouriel 2 hours ago
Please plug my books in absentia! RT @casinclair Parag Khanna – who travels as much as me – up next. Makes first YGL book plug of the day!
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @shepleygreen: Come and join a discussion about ‘The Road From Ruin’ at the Martin School, Oxford Uni on 3rd Feb: http://bit.ly/gar643
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @felixsalmon: RT @Jason: WOW: Department of Treasury using @secondmarket to sell Citigroup shares – http://jc.is/e0ZsTQ #DLD11
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @laureltouby: Challenge: how to connect public w/ capitalism in a way that’s not the farce that exists today: Matthew Bishop (Economist) #DLD2011
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @laureltouby: Basically FB’s move was game-changing. But big mistake was using Goldman, says Matthew Bishop. Called too much attention to the situation.
mattbish 2 hours ago
RT @hblodget: Wow. Thanks, Felix! RT @felixsalmon: Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11
mattbish 2 hours ago
James Murdoch is giving time-spent-reading statistics for the Times and Sunday Times on the iPad. Is News Corp getting that data from Apple?
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
RT @patrickbernau: @mattbish: We have not solved the problem of including the public into capital markets without creating a disaster. #dld11
mattbish 3 hours ago
RT @felixsalmon: @mattbish to @hblodget: “I’m sorry to bring this up, Henry, but there were all these analysts in the dot-com bubble…” #DLD11
mattbish 3 hours ago
Just arrived at Zurich airport on the way to Davos. Plane was filled with machers.
andrewrsorkin 3 hours ago
I’m not sure this is true RT @florianguessgen: James Murdoch on The Daily: “Ultimately, it will succeed or fail on the journalism itself”
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
@randizuckerberg It was amazing! (I was in a singing group in college, so I know how hard it is…)
hblodget 3 hours ago
Wow. Thanks, Felix! RT @felixsalmon: Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11
hblodget 3 hours ago
James Murdoch: We’re going to see how pricing models develop on the iPad, “whether or not we bundle other things
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
One thing I’ll say about James Murdoch, he has an excellent tailor.
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
“Many investors in the stock market don’t care about CEO’s stratgy. Most are just computer-based trades.” Barry Silbert #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
@LindaTischler Your Tweets from #DLD11 are terrific!
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
“Avg hold time of a stock in 1970 was 5 yrs. Now it’s 3 months. Now buyers only care about earnings for next quarter.” Barry Silbert #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
Investor says, “get out of my way, let me buy what I want.” Market crashed. Now says, “where was the regulation?” Henry Blodget #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
How do we connect the public with capitalism unlike the farce that is the way we do it now? Matthew Bishop, Economist #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
@mattbish to @hblodget: “I’m sorry to bring this up, Henry, but there were all these analysts in the dot-com bubble…” #DLD11
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
RT @LindaTischler: Silbert: investors have to pass “worthy investor” test before they can get in. SecondMarket did $400M in 2010. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
Barry Silbert #SecondMarket tells story of staring company. An ex-Facebook employee 2 yrs. ago wanted to buy a car. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
RT @HLMorgan: Jeffries David Liu says IPO activity should rise as the PE multiples rise for internet companies. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
RT @Jason: WOW: Department of Treasury using @secondmarket to sell Citigroup shares – http://jc.is/e0ZsTQ #DLD11
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
David Liu of Jefferies, “2008-2010, only 6 US based Internet companies went public. Most IPO’s in emerging market.” #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
Turns out that @hblodget is actually a very good panel moderator. #DLD11
felixsalmon 3 hours ago
Henry Blodget asks, what is going on with the IPO, why are no companies going public – panel on where is the money @ #DLD11
Bill_Gross 3 hours ago
Nouriel 4 hours ago
#DLD11 Session on Social Graph Business Models: BranchOut, FamilyBuilder, Badoo, Accel. Photo of Session: http://bit.ly/g1KASS
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
@foxjust but “stirbt irgendwo eine Seele” is much more poetic, nicht wahr?
felixsalmon 4 hours ago
Pete Cashmore #Mashable, “Great new world of brands connecting to users – How will companies scale to 1m questions a day?” #DLD11
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
RT @guy: Apple Aims To Take NFC (Near Field Communications) Mainstream. This could be HUGE http://tcrn.ch/dNb4aU
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
RT @pedromiramis: Pete Cashmore #Mashable.com Biggest problem of traditional brands is that they are so faceless and emotionless #DLD11
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
RT @LindaTischler: @PeteCashmore says he’s online 18 hrs/day, gets 40K tweets/day. It’s tough to scale and keep personal. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
Jeff Pulver, “should brands have feelings?” Pete Cashmore, “Brands should show emotion – that will help us connect with them.” #DLD11
Bill_Gross 4 hours ago
Ford paid MysteryGuitarMan to drive their car & told him that he could say anything about it that he wants. Good or bad. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
Jeff Pulver, “We are living in an era where you can cash in on your clout.” MysteryGuitar man was paid to drive a Ford and Tweet. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
Jeff Pulver, “Every company should not only have a Chief Marketing Officer, they should have a Chief Listening Officer.” #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
Jeff Pulver, “Today, brands are being spoken about & if they are not listening, their competition is.” #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
RT @rafat: I had an epiphany: Pete Cashmore and Ashton Kutcher is the same person. #dld11 http://yfrog.com/gzr6mrfj
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
MysterGuitarMan is on Humanization of Brands Panel but wearing sunglasses indoors in dimly lit room. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
Joe Penna, MysteryGuitarMan, 230m people have seen his videos, he’s a one-man brand, on panel with Jeff Pulver at #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
Jeff Pulver leading session on the humanization of brands. We are living in a world where companies can no longer hide behind logos. #DLD11
Bill_Gross 5 hours ago
What is it about hotel breakfast buffets that the only thing you really want – coffee – is the only thing that isn’t self-service?
felixsalmon 6 hours ago
RT @justinjkang: Worth reading! RT @acumenfund: Luminaries discuss what #philanthropy may look like in 100 years time: http://ow.ly/3Jhzf (via @mattbish)
mattbish 13 hours ago
RT @theeconomist: Decision against Rahm Emanuel’s mayoral run: This is Chicago, & not even the Rahmfather is immune from the ridiculous http://econ.st/dIMYK6
mattbish 13 hours ago
Can you write an English version?! RT @alexsmoli Blog on #DLD11 panel with @randizuckerberg @mattbish & @chrishughes – http://bit.ly/ijHQaH
mattbish 13 hours ago
RT @grossdm: Pre-davos preparations commencing: practicing earnest nod; loading up on fruits and vegetables, which I won’t see until return
hblodget 14 hours ago
Surowiecki warns against investing in Chinese small caps. I’m very unclear who this column is aimed at. http://nyr.kr/dTICGQ
felixsalmon 14 hours ago
too late! RT @jamenta: @ariannahuff pack light
ariannahuff 15 hours ago
About to take off for a seven hour flight to Zurich and then a two hour drive to Davos
ariannahuff 15 hours ago
@amonck Adrian, thanks. I featured the comment. We’d be glad to publish the whole article, if you like (and anything by WEF)
hblodget 15 hours ago
Tino Sehgal, on panel with me @ #DLD11 “How can I narrow the gap between what I say and what I do?” referring to his enviro impact.
Bill_Gross 16 hours ago
@tone_def mine did, it was called “Rugby”.
felixsalmon 16 hours ago
Chicago ballots are being printed tonight, without Rahm’s name: http://bit.ly/fJhuMx
felixsalmon 16 hours ago
Microsoft now distributing talking points on how to sell companies on Windows slates instead of the iPad http://read.bi/gUEvOL
hblodget 16 hours ago
@teedubya Thanks so much 4 the compliments on the solar talk-I really appreciate it.Solar 4 the planet has been a dream of mine 4 long time!
Bill_Gross 16 hours ago
Such a very English phrase, ‘Thank you very much, I’m not interested’: http://bit.ly/eEFdun
felixsalmon 16 hours ago
This @rachelsterne, NYC’s new chief digital officer, is from Dobbs Ferry. So is Mark Zuckerberg. One more and we have a story! #rivertown
peterlattman 17 hours ago
RT @m_delamerced The tweets from @MayorEmanuel are the best thing on the Internet right now.
peterlattman 18 hours ago
Same here (except Blackberry) RT @hblodget Munich hotel Bayerischer Hof charges $40 a day for wifi. Connection so bad must tweet from iPhone
mattbish 18 hours ago
RT @beadony: #philanthropy in the next 100 years? Surely, Gates & health http://t.co/6YVzFC3 cc @mattbish @shepleygreen
mattbish 18 hours ago
Munich hotel Bayerischer Hof is charging me outrageous ~$40 a day for wifi. And connection sucks so bad I have to send this from iPhone
hblodget 18 hours ago
And what #philanthropy will be talked about in 100 years time? @shepleygreen and I nominate #impactinvesting: http://bit.ly/hFkV7y
mattbish 19 hours ago
@mccarthyryanj @__phlox @marketshot @jacobwe “Davos is about sharing strategies and visions to inform decision making”. So that’s a no, then
felixsalmon 19 hours ago
The most daring act of #philanthropy of the last 100 years? @shepleygreen and I nominate Ted Turner. What do you think? http://bit.ly/gN2j3l
mattbish 19 hours ago
Nouriel 20 hours ago
@TheStalwart if it doesn’t fit in 140 characters, it’ll never work
felixsalmon 20 hours ago
after 1 session and 2 meetings at #DLD11, suddenly I have hundreds of new emails over a painfully slow wifi connection #workintrudes
felixsalmon 20 hours ago
Nouriel 21 hours ago
