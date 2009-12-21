The Truth About Cap And Trade: It's Horrible For The Planet

THE Copenhagen climate-change summit meeting is behind us, and did not achieve what was hoped for…



[O]ur current plans to shift to green energy — centered on so-called carbon offsets and cap-and-trade systems — are in some applications sorely misguided.

Contrary to what you might hear from energy companies and environmentally conscious celebrities, offsets don’t magically make carbon emissions disappear. Worse, relying on them to stem global warming may devastate our vital forest ecosystems.

Read the whole thing at NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.