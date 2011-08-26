THE TRUTH ABOUT BANK OF AMERICA: Here's Another Thing Some Investors Are Freaking Out About...

Today, Bank of America management finally acknowledged what the market has long suspected—the company needs money.



This morning, Bank of America sold 50,000 shares of preferred stock and 700 million options to Warren Buffett for $5 billion.

This was very expensive money. Six months ago, Bank of America could have raised this capital at a vastly lower cost to its shareholders. But that’s the penalty for failing to be conservative and waiting to raise money until you absolutely have to.

Relieved that management is finally facing reality, Bank of America shareholders have bid the stock back up to $8 a share. This is still less than half of the company’s book value, though, which suggests the market thinks there’s still plenty of reality that management has yet to face up to.

As you may recall, I wrote an article earlier this week about why Bank of America’s stock has tanked ~40% in a month.

The article explained that the market does not believe that Bank of America’s assets are worth what Bank of America says they are worth.

The market thinks that Bank of America will eventually be forced to acknowledge that its assets are not worth what it says they are worth and write down their value. And this action, the market thinks, will demolish Bank of America’s book value and force it to raise even more additional capital. (Or, if the losses are spread out over many years, just become a colossal, lumbering zombie).

As you may also recall, my article made Bank of America so apoplectic that it threw a mud-pie at me. This, in turn, prompted a lot of opining on TV and elsewhere about the condition of Bank of America. It also prompted one person to call me a “d-bag”—direct quote!—and suggest that writing posts about why Bank of America’s stock is collapsing is “irresponsible.”

Well, to be honest, the last thing I want to do with the last few days of summer is waste our collective time thinking about Bank of America, especially when there are so many more important things to focus on. But given the attention my article received, as well as the fact that Bank of America is one of the biggest banks in the country and its stock price suggests it still has serious problems, I also wanted to delve in a bit deeper.

I asked readers to help by sending me analyses of Bank of America, and they sent in a lot of great stuff (thank you!). I also had some exchanges with a couple of bank analysts who know far more about banks and Bank of America than I ever will. These were also extremely helpful.

The saviour .

Thankfully for Bank of America shareholders (like me), Bank of America management has begun to face up to reality. This reduces the risk that Bank of America will enter a death-spiral and go down the tubes. Today’s Warren Buffett investment, however, was a classically brilliant Warren Buffett investment in that it takes care of Warren Buffett first: Buffett will collect a 6% dividend and own a preferred security that will be partially protected from future Bank of America losses. And he will also get an option to buy a staggering 7% of the company. Regular old Bank of America shareholders like me get neither of those things. If Bank of America is forced to raise additional capital, the dilution will come right out of our hides. So assessing how much capital, if any, Bank of America will need will continue to be important.

One could spend months peering into the depths of Bank of America and never know anything for certain. But here, in bullet form, is what I have concluded so far:

No one knows what Bank of America’s assets are worth—including Warren Buffett and including the experts opining all day on TV. The market’s collective assessment—that Bank of America’s assets are worth much less than Bank of America says they are worth—is probably the most meaningful estimate out there. Bank of America itself may have a better idea of what its assets are worth than the market does, but Bank of America is keeping critical information secret.

Assessing the value of Bank of America’s assets is extraordinarily complicated, and Bank of America has not disclosed enough information for even super-sophisticated bank analysts (or Warren Buffett) to reliably do it. Bank of America has published a mind-boggling amount of detail about its assets and business, but according to several professional bank analysts, this is not nearly enough detail for any outsider to really know what’s going on.

Bank of America’s balance sheet is so huge—$2.2 trillion—that even a 5%–10% “haircut” to the value of its assets would result in write-offs of $100-$200 billion. This would zero out Bank of America’s tangible equity and wallop its book value.

Bank of America’s stock is behaving exactly the way the stocks of AIG, Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, Wachovia, and other doomed financial institutions behaved in the early stages of the financial crisis. Which is to say, the stock keeps dropping, with intermittent rallies, while management keeps insisting that everything is OK.

Bank of America’s management is behaving exactly the way the managements of AIG, Lehman, Bear, Wachovia, and other doomed financial institutions behaved in the early stages of the financial crisis. Which is to say, they are indignantly insisting that everything is OK and blaming their stock price declines on “shortsellers” (and me). Thankfully, now, with the Warren Buffett deal, they are finally facing reality.

Bank of America has several categories of assets that might well be worth less than Bank of America says they are worth. Taken together, these add up to big numbers. The categories include (but are probably not limited to):$17 billion of European exposure, including $1.7 billion of sovereign debt of PIIGS countries $67 billion of net “derivatives” assets—(~$1.9 trillion before netting). Derivatives are what Warren Buffett once referred to as “financial weapons of mass destruction.” No one outside Bank of America knows what’s in them, what they’re worth, or what might cause them to explode. Derivatives played a role in killing Lehman and AIG—and no one on the outside of these companies had any idea what was about to hit them. $78 billion of “goodwill,” which is the residual carrying value of acquisitions Bank of America made long ago. This goodwill may or may not be worth anything. $47 billion of commercial real-estate loans, per two analysts $408 billion of residential mortgage loans (as of Q1), comprised of $274 billion of first mortgages and $134 billion of Home Equity Lines Of Credit, per one bank analyst (more on these below). Some of the above assets roll up into… $73 billion of “level 3” assets, which are carried at extremely subjective valuations (These assets don’t have freely traded market comparables. It was this category of assets, in part, that killed Lehman Brothers) ~$500 billion of “level 2” assets, whose values are determined with models (which, in turn, are driven by assumptions that may or may not be conservative).

$17 billion of European exposure, including $1.7 billion of sovereign debt of PIIGS countries

$67 billion of net “derivatives” assets—(~$1.9 trillion before netting). Derivatives are what Warren Buffett once referred to as “financial weapons of mass destruction.” No one outside Bank of America knows what’s in them, what they’re worth, or what might cause them to explode. Derivatives played a role in killing Lehman and AIG—and no one on the outside of these companies had any idea what was about to hit them.

$78 billion of “goodwill,” which is the residual carrying value of acquisitions Bank of America made long ago. This goodwill may or may not be worth anything.

$47 billion of commercial real-estate loans, per two analysts

$408 billion of residential mortgage loans (as of Q1), comprised of $274 billion of first mortgages and $134 billion of Home Equity Lines Of Credit, per one bank analyst (more on these below).

Some of the above assets roll up into…

$73 billion of “level 3” assets, which are carried at extremely subjective valuations (These assets don’t have freely traded market comparables. It was this category of assets, in part, that killed Lehman Brothers)

~$500 billion of “level 2” assets, whose values are determined with models (which, in turn, are driven by assumptions that may or may not be conservative).

All of these assets are balanced against about $230 billion of shareholder’s equity (“book value”) at June 30, including Buffett’s investment. $230 billion of shareholder’s equity may sound like a lot, but it’s not when measured against the size of the balance sheet ($2.2 trillion). Again, a 5%–10% haircut in the value of the assets would blow a huge hole in the balance sheet (or, if the hit is spread out, depress earnings for many years).

It is not just Bank of America’s reported assets and liabilities that could clobber the company––it’s the unreported ones. Think back to why Lehman, AIG, and other financial firms imploded with little warning: A big contributing factor was the “collateral” the companies suddenly had to come up with to satisfy derivative contracts no one knew existed. No one knows who the counterparties for Bank of America’s $1.9 trillion of derivatives are. No one knows what the terms of these contracts are. Hopefully, we’ll never know––but if things get bad enough, we might suddenly find out.

It is now the consensus of Wall Street analysts that Bank of America needs to raise more capital––the only question is how much. A couple of months ago, most analysts were saying that Bank of America had plenty of capital. Now, even Bank of America bulls are arguing that its capital needs are “manageable.” This, too, is reminiscent of the fall of 2008, when analysts moved from insisting that financial firms had plenty of capital to saying that they needed capital to watching them go bust. Most analysts think Bank of America needs a lot more capital than the $5 billion Warren Buffett just injected into it. I wonder what the Bank of America consensus will be in a few months.

It’s certainly possible that the market is wrong about Bank of America and that, as management insists, everything’s fine. Sometimes the market is wrong. Sometimes the market just gets nervous for a while and then gets comfortable again. Perhaps that’s what’s happening this time.

But Bank of America’s management is not behaving as if everything is fine. I’ve been observing management teams for two decades now. Generally, the more management teams make their communications about “shooting the messenger” (often a shortseller or sceptical analyst), the more likely it is that the messenger has hit close to the mark. The mud-pie that Bank of America threw at me earlier this week, in my opinion, was a classic example of shooting the messenger.

So that’s what I’ve concluded about Bank of America so far. Again, this does not mean Bank of America is hosed––and as a Bank of America shareholder and American taxpayer, I certainly hope it isn’t. It just leaves me concerned that the market is right about Bank of America and Bank of America management is wrong.