The Truman Show: NYC Startup Edition

Eager for a taste of Silicon Alley startup life? Look no further: Path 101, a career-advice-for-college-kids startup, has set up a live video stream from their office on Park Ave. via Ustream. (The stream is off right now. But take our word for it — startup life is fascinating!)
See Also: More Angels For Path 101
Charlie’s Angels: Path 101 Closes First Funding Round
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.