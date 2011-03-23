The True Story of WrestleMania DVD Review

The True Story of WrestleMania is one of the most anticipated WWE DVDs of the year. The new WWE home video chronicles the growth of the WrestleMania over 27 years. It may not all be true, but the DVD tells a heck of a story about the biggest event in pro wrestling history.



A documentary on the history of WrestleMania highlights the three disc DVD set. Disc 1 is the WrestleMania documentary which features a variety of guests sharing anecdotes and offering opinion on past WrestleMania events. Discs 2 and 3 offer fans a comprehensive WrestleMania match collection spanning all 26 years of the historic World Wrestling Entertainment event.

Quite honestly I felt as if the first and second hours of the two hour documentary were like two completely different videos. There is definitely more of a story to the first hour which focuses on the challenges and back stories to the first several WrestleMania shows. The second hour features more of a retrospective on different WWE stars, favourite matches, and the WrestleMania experience. Hour one is the story, while hour two is the fluff in my opinion.

