The True Marketing Power Of Chick-fil-A's Waffle Fries

Politics aside, tons of customers love Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries.It’s a differentiation factor for the chicken chain. In fact, fries are a fundamentally important part of any big burger brand’s menu.



Few fast food chains have reached the level of McDonald’s, though, which can get some customers in the door solely because they want the fries.

So, what’s the marketing power of Chick-fil-A’s take on the french fry?

It’s a change from the usual fare — there’s a certain novelty to a waffle fry, and since none of the other big fast food brands have traditionally offered them, Chick-fil-A has become the go-to.

Waffle fries have a heft to them that makes a psychological difference — “They are meatier, have more substance, and make you feel like you’re eating more,” fast food critic Seth Cardoza explained to FOX News.

Chick-fil-A has kept its original recipe, while competitors like Wendy’s and Burger King have spent years tweaking — This leads to familiarity for consumers. Chick-fil-A has tried testing other new offerings though, like sweet potato waffle fries. Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries are cooked in pure peanut oil.

Over the years, Chick-fil-A waffle fries have become synonymous with the fast food brand — as much as its simple chicken sandwich with pickles.

Alas, waffle fries have a few downsides. They’re generally less crispy and you have to deal with those strange, oddly shaped “fry butts.”

