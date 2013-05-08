The True Cost Of Our $30 Billion Obsession With Toilet Paper

Visit any household in America and chances are you’ll find a tower of toilet paper stashed somewhere.



It’s the kind of staple product we never really stop to think about.

But the reality is that those little sanitary rolls are one of the most costly items in the world –– both to our wallets and to the environment.

People use at least 57 sheets of toilet paper per day and 27 rolls per person annually, adding up to 384 trees in a lifetime.

In an eye-opening video, the brains behind InsuranceQuotes.org take a look at the true economic, environmental and health costs of the $30 billion toilet paper industry worldwide.

